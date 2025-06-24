The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Historic Russian ring stolen from Basel museum

Historic ring stolen from Basel museum
Historic ring stolen from Basel museum Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Historic Russian ring stolen from Basel museum
Listening: Historic Russian ring stolen from Basel museum

Unknown assailants have stolen a historic ring from a Basel museum. The item was a gift from Russian Tsar Alexander I to his host in Basel in 1814.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The ring was in a display case fitted with an alarm system, according to the Haus zum Kirchgarten museum, which discovered the theft at the end of May. Internal checks suggest that the theft was not noticed immediately.

The Basel Historical Museum, to which the institution concerned belongs, has decided, in agreement with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, to make the crime public after the initial investigative measures were unsuccessful. It also registered the ring in the international database of missing cultural property and initiated an analysis and measures to strengthen its security.

+ Switzerland and Russia go back a long way

The historical value of the stolen ring is higher than its material value, the institution said without giving further details. The object, which entered the Historical Museum’s collection in 1950, bears the initials “B M”.

In 1813/1814, Tsar Alexander I (1777-1825), his army and his Austrian and Prussian allies passed through Basel in the course of their war against Napoleon I. The Russian monarch stayed at the Segerhof, a former monastery. As a token of his gratitude, he gave a brooch to the lady of the house, Dorothea Burckhardt-Merian. This brooch was later transformed into a ring.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
47 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Lakes in Central Switzerland have the best bathing water quality

More

Lakes in Central Switzerland have best water quality for bathing

This content was published on Anyone who swims in a lake in Central Switzerland need have no fear of infection from intestinal bacteria. The water samples taken at 65 bathing sites in 13 lakes all have good to excellent bathing water quality.

Read more: Lakes in Central Switzerland have best water quality for bathing
Ceasefire drives stock markets higher

More

Ceasefire drives stock markets higher

This content was published on The ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war has visibly eased tensions on the financial markets. The SMI, Switzerland's leading stock market index, has risen above the 12,000 point mark again.

Read more: Ceasefire drives stock markets higher
Swiss stick to tipping in cash

More

Swiss stick to tipping in cash

This content was published on The vast majority of Swiss people tip in restaurants – and preferably in cash. However, there are regional differences.

Read more: Swiss stick to tipping in cash
Call for caution due to risk of forest fires

More

Risk of forest fires in Geneva triggers warning

This content was published on Geneva, which is facing several days of very hot weather, has raised its level of vigilance with regard to the risk of forest fires and is issuing an appeal for caution.

Read more: Risk of forest fires in Geneva triggers warning

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR