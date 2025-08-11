Some 800,000 people bear brutal heat at Zurich Street Parade

Hundreds of thousands dance around the Zurich lake basin in sweltering heat Keystone-SDA

Around 800,000 party-goers danced around the Zurich lake basin at the 32nd Street Parade on Saturday. The most important accessories at this year’s midsummer edition: fans and water bottles.

The visitors were already hot before they got moving. It was 34 degrees at the Zurich lake basin in the afternoon. It got even warmer as the crowds danced. Beads of sweat quickly joined the glittering stones and body painting.

The 29 Love Mobiles set off at 2pm sharp. Before that, people had already been dancing on the stages since 1pm, as a kind of warm-up programme.

According to the organisers, around 800,000 people attended the biggest techno party in the world. The atmosphere was excellent and peaceful and there had been no incidents worth mentioning up until 9pm, according to a statement issued on Saturday evening.

Large sprinkler systems

There were two large sprinkler systems along the route to cool down the crowds. Many gratefully accepted the offer and enjoyed the cold shower.

By 9pm, 28 people had been arrested, mostly for theft and offences against the Narcotics Act. At time of publication, five people had been taken to the Zurich sobering-up and care centre after excessive consumption of alcohol and/or drugs.

At Zurich main station, the cantonal police arrested six people for various offences, according to a statement.

Life-threatening case

Zurich Protection and Rescue treated around 520 people by 9.30pm. This corresponds to an increase compared to the previous year, according to a press release issued on Saturday evening. Most of the treatments were for cuts and grazes, heat-related circulatory problems and intoxication. One person had to be hospitalised in a life-threatening condition.

The free party, still officially registered as a demonstration with the city of Zurich, lasted until midnight. Afterwards, the revellers dispersed to the many clubs.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

