Online investment scams on the rise in Switzerland
The number of online investment scams has risen sharply in Switzerland since the start of the year.
Cyberthieves are impersonating celebrities to gain the trust of their victims, according to a government report.
During the first six months of 2025, the number of cyber incidents reported in Switzerland remained stable at a high level (35,727 cases reported).
The Federal Office for Cyber Security (FOCS) notes in its half-yearly report that attempted scams account for 58% of the reports, and are the most frequently reported phenomenon.
Fraudulent advertisements touting supposed online investment opportunities are currently among the fastest-growing phenomena.
Cyber pirates often impersonate celebrities, such as Swiss president Karin Keller-Sutter, to gain the trust of their victims, warns the FOCS in a press release.
