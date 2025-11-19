The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Online investment scams on the rise in Switzerland

Internet investment scams on the rise in Switzerland
Internet investment scams on the rise in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Online investment scams on the rise in Switzerland
Listening: Online investment scams on the rise in Switzerland

The number of online investment scams has risen sharply in Switzerland since the start of the year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Cyberthieves are impersonating celebrities to gain the trust of their victims, according to a government report.

During the first six months of 2025, the number of cyber incidents reported in Switzerland remained stable at a high level (35,727 cases reported).

The Federal Office for Cyber Security (FOCS) notes in its half-yearly report that attempted scams account for 58% of the reports, and are the most frequently reported phenomenon.

Fraudulent advertisements touting supposed online investment opportunities are currently among the fastest-growing phenomena.

Cyber pirates often impersonate celebrities, such as Swiss president Karin Keller-Sutter, to gain the trust of their victims, warns the FOCS in a press release.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

More
Companies expect more cyberattacks - AI exacerbates the situation

More

Swiss companies expect more cyberattacks

This content was published on Swiss companies are expecting significantly more cyberattacks in the coming 12 months. Four out of five companies expect an increase in economic crime offences.

Read more: Swiss companies expect more cyberattacks

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR