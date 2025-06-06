The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Thirty residents return home following Swiss landslide

Lötschental: around thirty residents able to return home
Lötschental: around thirty residents able to return home Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Thirty residents return home following Swiss landslide
Listening: Thirty residents return home following Swiss landslide

Around thirty residents were able to return to their homes following a landslide from the Birch glacier that destroyed nearby homes in the Blatten region.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Some homes in nearby Ferden, Kippel and Wiler were evacuated as a precautionary measure on 29 May.

The evacuation notice for the Wiler shopping area has also been lifted. “The increased risk of massive and uncontrolled lateral erosion along the bed of the Lonza brook no longer exists”, said the Lötschental command staff in a press release. However, arrangements remain in place for any evacuation.

+ Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It’s complicated

Tourists will also be allowed back into the valley from Saturday. The Lötschental regional command centre has announced that the closure of the road from Goppenstein for non-residents and tourists will be lifted from 11pm on Friday.

However, the whole of the municipality of Blatten, including the hiking trails, will remain closed.

On Thursday, residents of the Blatten hamlets of Eisten and Weissenried were able to return to their homes for an hour.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR