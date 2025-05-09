The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Legal distribution of cannabis can reduce abuse

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The legal distribution of cannabis can reduce problematic consumption, particularly among people who also use other drugs, according to a Swiss study.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The study published in the specialist journal Addiction shows a direct comparison of legal and illegal cannabis use. There has never been a controlled, randomised study of this kind before, explained lead author Lavinia Baltes-Flückiger from the Aargau Psychiatric Services in a press release issued by the University of Basel on Thursday.

Half of the approximately 370 study participants were able to buy cannabis legally in pharmacies as part of the Basel cannabis study “Weedcare”. The other half continued to obtain the drug on the black market. The participants reported on their consumption and mental state via questionnaires at regular intervals.

+ High times in Basel: Swiss city experiments with recreational cannabis

No evidence of deterioration

The study provided no evidence that the legal supply of cannabis increased the severity of problematic cannabis use or associated mental health problems such as depression or anxiety. Instead, the researchers found evidence that problematic cannabis use tended to decrease. The positive effect was particularly strong among those who also used other drugs.

Consumption is considered problematic if it causes or exacerbates health, social or psychological difficulties, the University of Basel explained.

After the comparative study was completed after six months, the control group, which had previously obtained cannabis on the black market, also gained legal access to the substance, according to the University of Basel.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

