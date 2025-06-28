Macron invites Swiss president to Paris

The aim of the upcoming talks is to discuss the current geopolitical challenges and the European policy positions of the two countries at the highest level, the ministry wrote. Switzerland and France maintain excellent neighbourly relations, it added. Macron paid a state visit to Switzerland in 2023.
Relations are very close at all levels, the statement continued. No other country has more Swiss citizens living abroad than France with 212,000 people. And conversely, 170,000 French nationals live in Switzerland, more than in any other country.
With a total trade volume of CHF37.6 billion ($47 billion), France is Switzerland’s sixth most important trading partner. The two countries are among each other’s most important target countries for direct investments abroad, and more than 230,000 French cross-border commuters work in Switzerland, according to the finance ministry.
