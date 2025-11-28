Man dies after falling through ice on Swiss pass
A man fell through in the ice on Lago Bianco on the Bernina Pass in eastern Switzerland on Wednesday. The 66-year-old died despite help from the rescue services.
At around 5pm, a Rhaetian Railway driver noticed objects in a hole in the ice cover, the Graubünden cantonal police wrote in a statement on Thursday.
A Rega crew later used a winch to rescue a man who was wearing snowshoes.
Despite resuscitation measures, the emergency doctor was only able to determine the man’s death, the statement continued. The Graubünden cantonal police are working with the public prosecutor’s office to clarify the circumstances of the death.
