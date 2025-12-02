Court confirms Swiss solar maker debt moratorium
The insolvent Swiss solar cell manufacturer Meyer Burger has been granted a definitive debt-restructuring moratorium.
This was decreed by the Oberland Regional Court in the canton of Bern, as detailed in a publication in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (SOGC).
The debt-restructuring moratorium has been in place since December 1, 2025 and will last for six months until June 1, 2026. The provisional debt-restructuring moratorium expires today, December 2.
It has been known for some time that the lights are going out at the Thun-based company. It was last announced in September that the dormant debt-restructuring moratorium would be continued as an ordinary provisional debt-restructuring moratorium for the Swiss companies, including the parent company.
According to the board of directors, there was no longer a realistic chance of rescuing the entire group of companies. No objections were raised to the delisting proceedings initiated by the Swiss stock exchange SIX. This will take place on January 14, 2026.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
