More than 50 drownings in Switzerland in 2024

By contrast, no fatal cases in public swimming pools or baths were recorded last year, said the Swiss Lifesaving Society (SSS).
This is lower than the figure for 2023 (59), but still higher than the long-term average of 50 deaths per year, notes SSS. Most of the cases (85%) involved men.
The 17-32 age group was once again particularly hard hit, accounting for around 20% of cases. The victims were exclusively young men.
But the older age group also paid a heavy price, also around 20%. The trend in this category is upwards. SSS attributes this to the ageing of the population, but also to the fact that more and more retired people are taking up sport.
SSS and the Swiss Accident Prevention Bureau (BPA) will be monitoring this phenomenon closely and adapting their prevention measures accordingly.
For years, SSS has been working to reduce the number of drownings. It has put up signs setting out the rules of caution for swimming pools, rivers and lakes. The recommendations are available in 14 languages on its website (www.sss.ch).
