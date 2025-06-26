The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
More than 50 drownings in Switzerland in 2024

More than 50 drownings in Switzerland in 2024, almost all in open water
More than 50 drownings in Switzerland in 2024, almost all in open water
Generated with artificial intelligence.
More than 50 drownings in Switzerland in 2024
A total 52 drownings were recorded in Switzerland in 2024, almost all of them in open water.

By contrast, no fatal cases in public swimming pools or baths were recorded last year, said the Swiss Lifesaving Society (SSS).

This is lower than the figure for 2023 (59), but still higher than the long-term average of 50 deaths per year, notes SSS. Most of the cases (85%) involved men.

The 17-32 age group was once again particularly hard hit, accounting for around 20% of cases. The victims were exclusively young men.

But the older age group also paid a heavy price, also around 20%. The trend in this category is upwards. SSS attributes this to the ageing of the population, but also to the fact that more and more retired people are taking up sport.

SSS and the Swiss Accident Prevention Bureau (BPA) will be monitoring this phenomenon closely and adapting their prevention measures accordingly.

For years, SSS has been working to reduce the number of drownings. It has put up signs setting out the rules of caution for swimming pools, rivers and lakes. The recommendations are available in 14 languages on its website (www.sss.ch).

River recreation

The dark side of the urban swimming trend

Swimming in rivers has become increasingly popular in Switzerland. But the trend means more swimmers are being saved from drowning. Over the last 20 years, rescue operations on the Rhine in Basel have steadily increased. Now a patrol cruises the Rhine for ten hours every day in summer. Fire brigades, border control and the police…

Nestlé fined in Vaud - Henniez illegally filtered

Nestlé fined by Swiss canton for illegally filtered water

Nestlé has been fined CHF 500,000 in the canton of Vaud for the unauthorised use of activated carbon filters in the production of mineral water. The filters were used to produce Henniez water from 2008 to 2022.

Read more: Nestlé fined by Swiss canton for illegally filtered water
Swiss government proposes restrictions on Ukrainian refugees

Only those whose life and limb are at risk in Ukraine and who flee to Switzerland are to be granted S status in future. The remaining Ukrainian refugees should apply for asylum. This is what the Federal Council is proposing.

Read more: Swiss government proposes restrictions on Ukrainian refugees
Gruyères castle gets public funds for renovation

The Fribourg parliament approved a sum of CHF6.4 million to renovate the ramparts, the walkway and towers, as well as to replace the exterior lighting.

Read more: Gruyères castle gets public funds for renovation

