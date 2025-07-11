Nestlé headquarters in France searched

Nestlé headquarters in France searched Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A search has taken place at Nestlé's French headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris. The measure was taken in connection with an investigation that was opened in February 2025 at the health department of the Paris court.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nestlé-Zentrale in Frankreich durchsucht Original Read more: Nestlé-Zentrale in Frankreich durchsucht

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The investigation is based on suspicions of fraud in connection with the illegal treatment of mineral water products. The French competition, consumer and anti-fraud authority DGCCRF confirmed the search and the investigation to the news agency AFP.

This “search operation […] coordinated on July 10, in particular at Nestlé’s headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux” is part of the complaint filed by Foodwatch against unknown people, but is “directed against the companies Nestlé and Nestlé Waters”, the DGCCRF explained.

+ Nestlé water scandal: French state accused of cover-up

Nestlé confirmed to AFP that house searches are currently taking place in France and emphasised its full cooperation with the authorities. The company is taking the allegations very seriously and is working closely with the investigating authorities.

Prior to this, two judicial investigations were launched in Paris in February 2025 after the Foodwatch organisation filed two lawsuits against the giant Nestlé and the Sources Alma group over the treatment of their mineral water.

Since the beginning of the scandal surrounding the unauthorised treatment of mineral water, Nestlé has stopped several wells. Some have been repurposed to produce the flavoured water Maison Perrier, which is less lucrative than the label “natural mineral water”.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch