The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Nestlé headquarters in France searched

Nestlé headquarters in France searched
Nestlé headquarters in France searched Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Nestlé headquarters in France searched
Listening: Nestlé headquarters in France searched

A search has taken place at Nestlé's French headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris. The measure was taken in connection with an investigation that was opened in February 2025 at the health department of the Paris court.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The investigation is based on suspicions of fraud in connection with the illegal treatment of mineral water products. The French competition, consumer and anti-fraud authority DGCCRF confirmed the search and the investigation to the news agency AFP.

This “search operation […] coordinated on July 10, in particular at Nestlé’s headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux” is part of the complaint filed by Foodwatch against unknown people, but is “directed against the companies Nestlé and Nestlé Waters”, the DGCCRF explained.

+ Nestlé water scandal: French state accused of cover-up

Nestlé confirmed to AFP that house searches are currently taking place in France and emphasised its full cooperation with the authorities. The company is taking the allegations very seriously and is working closely with the investigating authorities.

Prior to this, two judicial investigations were launched in Paris in February 2025 after the Foodwatch organisation filed two lawsuits against the giant Nestlé and the Sources Alma group over the treatment of their mineral water.

Since the beginning of the scandal surrounding the unauthorised treatment of mineral water, Nestlé has stopped several wells. Some have been repurposed to produce the flavoured water Maison Perrier, which is less lucrative than the label “natural mineral water”.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
10 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Industry calls for "lean implementation" of the EU treaty package

More

Swiss industry backs EU treaty package

This content was published on The Swiss business umbrella organisation Economiesuisse and the employers' association broadly support the package of agreements negotiated with the European Union.

Read more: Swiss industry backs EU treaty package
A bull still on the prowl above St-Aubin (NE)

More

Raging bull found in western Switzerland

This content was published on A 600kg bull that escaped in the Montalchez region of canton Neuchâtel has been found in a pen surrounded by several cows.

Read more: Raging bull found in western Switzerland
Bern chatbot wins the UN AI Award

More

Bern chatbot wins UN artificial intelligence award

This content was published on The Bern-based chatbot "Sophia" has won the United Nations' "AI for Good Impact Award 2025". The chatbot is designed to help victims of domestic violence.

Read more: Bern chatbot wins UN artificial intelligence award

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR