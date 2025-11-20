The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Novartis extends mid-term growth targets

Novartis extends but moderates medium-term growth targets
Novartis extends but moderates medium-term growth targets Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Novartis extends mid-term growth targets
Listening: Novartis extends mid-term growth targets

Novartis is extending its medium-term outlook by one year. Over the period 2025-2030, the Swiss pharma giant aims to achieve annualised, currency-adjusted growth of around 5 to 6%, compared with more than 6% over the period 2024-2029.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Management is aiming to restore the core operating margin to above 40% by 2029, once it has absorbed an impact of one to two basis points from the planned acquisition of Avidity Biosciences.

Completion of this acquisition, worth some $12 billion, is scheduled for the first half of next year, the Basel-based firm said at its investor day.

+ Swiss pharma evaluates US trade deal

The group has also revised upwards the annual commercial potential of its anti-cancer drugs Kisqali and Scemblix, to more than $10 billion from more than $8 billion and more than $4 billion from more than $3 billion respectively.

The product portfolio now includes eight commercial assets with potential annual revenues of between $3 billion and $10 billion.

More
IV drip

More

Drug pricing

The high stakes fight over drug prices

This content was published on Global drug pricing disputes are intensifying as pharma firms and regulators clash over how much a medicine is worth.

Read more: The high stakes fight over drug prices

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR