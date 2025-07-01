Objections and appeals most common obstacles to residential construction projects
Objections and appeals are most frequently responsible for delays in new residential construction projects in Switzerland. This is the conclusion of a study by the Federal Offices for Spatial Development and Housing.
The respondents were most concerned about so-called abusive objections and appeals. They were used to block or delay construction projects or even to coerce or blackmail developers.
According to the study, there is a broad consensus that the planning and authorisation processes could be carried out more quickly and efficiently. It is too easy to prevent or delay residential construction projects by taking legal action, it said.
