Six Zurich Rottweiler owners apply to keep ‘dangerous’ dogs

Just six out of 350 owners of Rottweilers in canton Zurich have have applied for new licenses to keep their dogs, which are deemed dangerous.

Rottweilers have been subject to updated licensing in the Swiss canton since the beginning of the year. Applications must be submitted to the veterinary office by the end of June.

Because several children were attacked by Rottweilers last year, the cantonal government decided to ban the purchase of this breed from the beginning of 2025. In addition, anyone who already owns such a dog and wants to continue living with it in Zurich must apply for a license within six months.

The current dog owners were informed of the new licensing requirement by email and letter, the Canton of Zurich’s veterinary office said in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA. The office was able to draw on information from the Amicus dog database.

For the new permit, the dogs are subjected to a character test. Around 350 Rottweilers are currently registered in the canton of Zurich, which corresponds to 0.5% of the dog population.

