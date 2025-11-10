Swiss sign agreement on EU research programmes
Switzerland is associated with the European research programme Horizon Europe with retroactive effect from January 1, 2025. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and EU Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva signed a bilateral agreement to this effect on Monday.
The signature is a “strong sign” of cooperation between Switzerland and the European Union, Parmelin said at a media event in Bern at the signing ceremony. With the signing, Switzerland is also associated with the Euratom programme and the Digital Europe Programme (DEP).
It will also enable Switzerland to work on the Iter nuclear fusion reactor from 2026 and be associated with the Erasmus+ education and mobility programme from 2027.
The agreement is part of the package of agreements between Switzerland and the EU. It was negotiated last year and is intended to update and expand bilateral relations.
The agreement is now being provisionally applied. Once it has been successfully ratified, it will enter into force.
