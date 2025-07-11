Swiss police bust five cocaine dealers in Chur

According to a statement on Friday, they seized almost a quarter of a kilogramme of the drug during house, personal and car checks.
The five young men acted independently of each other in two groups of two and as a single offender. One of the groups consisted of a 20-year-old Serb and a 24-year-old Kosovar, another of a 25-year-old Portuguese and a 22-year-old Brazilian.
According to the police, a 33-year-old Kosovar was dealing in narcotics alone. The men live in the cantons Graubünden or St Gallen.
On behalf of the public prosecutor’s office, the cantonal police arrested all five dealers at the end of June and beginning of July. Four of them were remanded in custody.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
