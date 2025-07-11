Premiere for Swiss Air Force on French National Day

The invitation to participate underlines the good bilateral cooperation between the French and Swiss armies, the Swiss defence ministry said on Friday. It manifests not only military co-operation, but also mutual trust in security policy issues, it said.
The parade will include a flyover of the Champs-Élysées. In addition to the Swiss Armed Forces, the German, Spanish and British air forces will also take part in the parade with one Eurofighter each, according to the press release.
The unarmed F/A-18 will take off for Paris from Emmen military airfield in Lucerne and return directly to central Switzerland after the parade, following an aerial refuelling, the defence ministry wrote. A landing on site is not planned.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
