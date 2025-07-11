Premiere for Swiss Air Force on French National Day

Premiere for Swiss Air Force on French National Day Keystone-SDA

On July 14, the Swiss Air Force will take part in the traditional air parade in Paris to mark the French bank holidays with an F/A-18 fighter jet. This is a first for Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Premiere für Schweizer Luftwaffe am französischen Nationalfeiertag Original Read more: Premiere für Schweizer Luftwaffe am französischen Nationalfeiertag

The invitation to participate underlines the good bilateral cooperation between the French and Swiss armies, the Swiss defence ministry said on Friday. It manifests not only military co-operation, but also mutual trust in security policy issues, it said.

The parade will include a flyover of the Champs-Élysées. In addition to the Swiss Armed Forces, the German, Spanish and British air forces will also take part in the parade with one Eurofighter each, according to the press release.

The unarmed F/A-18 will take off for Paris from Emmen military airfield in Lucerne and return directly to central Switzerland after the parade, following an aerial refuelling, the defence ministry wrote. A landing on site is not planned.

