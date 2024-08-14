Storm paralyses trains to popular Swiss tourist resort

The track and overhead line between Zweilütschinen and Grindelwald (pictured) were damaged during the heavy thunderstorm on Monday Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The railway line between Zweilütschinen and Grindelwald in central Switzerland is expected to remain closed until Friday following heavy rains.

Keystone-SDA

Replacement buses will be running from Tuesday evening, said the Bernese Oberland Railways. The railway to the Brienzer Rothorn is also at a standstill.

From Tuesday evening replacement railway buses will run between Zweilütschinen and Grindelwald. One service will run directly to Grindelwald, while a second will travel to Grindelwald Terminal station. Since Tuesday morning travellers to and from Grindelwald have had to divert via Wengen and Männlichen.

The track and overhead line between Zweilütschinen and Grindelwald were damaged during the heavy thunderstorm on Monday evening due to the large amount of water and fallen trees. The costs could not yet be quantified.

The railway to the Brienzer Rothorn was also affected by the storm. The damage covered several key sections of the route, the operator wrote. The Planalp middle station in particular was affected. For safety reasons, operation of the railway has been suspended until further notice.

The Berghaus Rothorn Kulm is in operation. It can be reached via Sörenberg, as was also reported.

Grindelwald was the first thermal spa town in the Bernese Oberland region to open up to winter tourism at the end of the 19th century.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

