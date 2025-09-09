Swiss Senate wants to boost higher vocational training

The government has come up with a plan to introduce four measures to support higher education. First, higher vocational training diplomas must be supplemented with the terms “Professional Bachelor” and “Professional Master”. These additional titles may only be used in conjunction with the protected titles of the diplomas concerned. On Monday the Senate accepted the amendment by 32 votes to ten.
The draft also provides for the addition of English as a possible supplementary examination language for federal professional and higher professional examinations, as is already the case for other tertiary-level qualifications. Two other measures will provide greater legal certainty for higher education institutions.
The dossier now goes to the House of Representatives.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
