Swiss authorities vigilant about West Nile fever

West Nile fever can be transmitted by infected mosquitoes or ticks. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

In Italy, seven people have now died after being infected with West Nile fever. Swiss authorities – particularly in the southern canton of Ticino – are watching the situation.

While the Lazio region around Rome – with three deaths and 44 confirmed infections – has been most impacted, more northern regions of Italy including Lombardy, the Po Valley, and Piedmont are also affected. In Switzerland, this has prompted the heightened vigilance of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) and authorities in Ticino, particularly along the border.

The infectious agent of West Nile fever is transmitted via bites by mosquitoes or ticks carrying the virus. “Given that the vectors (mosquitoes) and main hosts (wild birds) are present here in Switzerland, the country could be affected,” writes the FOPHExternal link.

The virus can infect birds and mammals, including horses, dogs, and cats. However, the disease is also a zoonosis, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. That said, it is not transmissible from human to human.

The virus is generally harmless. In most dogs and birds, West Nile fever is asymptomatic; this is also the case for humans. In 80% of cases, there are no visible symptoms, while some 20% of infected people experience mild symptoms.

In rare cases, however, the virus can lead to serious or fatal complications. In less than 1% of infected people, the West Nile virus attacks the nervous system, causing encephalitis and/or meningitis, according to the FOPH.

Authorities thus recommend that travellers to high-risk areas protect themselves against mosquito bites. West Nile fever is an epizootic – a disease widespread in animals – that must be monitored, states the FOPH, reiterating that vets and laboratories must report cases of epizootic disease and suspected symptoms to the cantonal veterinarian.

