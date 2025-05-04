The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
SWISS cancels flight to Tel Aviv following missile attack near Ben Gurion airport

SWISS cancels flight to Tel Aviv following missile attack near Ben Gurion airport
After a missile landed near Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport, Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) cancelled its flight from Zurich to Tel Aviv on Sunday. The airline did not initially provide any information on how to proceed in the coming days.

SWISS spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott confirmed the cancellation of the flight on Sunday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. She promised further information after midday.

The SWISS flight to Tel Aviv was originally scheduled to take off from Zurich at 11:50 am and land in Tel Aviv at 5:00 pm local time (4:00 pm Swiss time).

According to the Israeli rescue service, eight people were injured in the rocket attack. The Yemeni Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the attack. Following the attack, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened a counter-attack that would be many times tougher. “Whoever attacks us, we will strike back sevenfold,” he announced.

Since Israel’s army resumed its attacks in the Gaza Strip on March 18, the Houthi militia has also been regularly firing projectiles towards Israel in solidarity with the Islamist Hamas.

