Swiss to spend around CHF300 on Christmas gifts

Swiss consumers intend to spend an average of CHF282 ($320) on Christmas gifts this year. This is exactly the same as last year.

This is the result of the annual Christmas survey conducted by consulting firm EY and the Swiss Retail Federation, which was published on Thursday. In 2022, the survey revealed a record average of CHF343 per capita.

This year, more than half of the 753 respondents said they would reduce their spending on Christmas gifts due to the high cost of living. Women in particular want to save money.

The most popular gifts are still vouchers and money, followed by toys and clothes. In addition, 70% of respondents say they pay attention to sustainability when giving gifts.

