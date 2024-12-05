Swiss to spend around CHF300 on Christmas gifts

This is the result of the annual Christmas survey conducted by consulting firm EY and the Swiss Retail Federation, which was published on Thursday. In 2022, the survey revealed a record average of CHF343 per capita.
This year, more than half of the 753 respondents said they would reduce their spending on Christmas gifts due to the high cost of living. Women in particular want to save money.
The most popular gifts are still vouchers and money, followed by toys and clothes. In addition, 70% of respondents say they pay attention to sustainability when giving gifts.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
