Swiss nuclear power plant experiences emergency shutdown

nuclear power plant
The cause of the connection failure is currently being investigated. Unit 1 continues to operate normally. Keystone-SDA / Christian Beutler
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss nuclear power plant experiences emergency shutdown
The automatic emergency shutdown of Beznau 2 nuclear power plant occurred at 10:31 pm on Sunday and was due to a failed connection to the 220-kilovolt power grid, according to a statement from operator Axpo early Monday morning.

This content was published on
2 minutes
SRF

The shutdown caused non-radioactive water vapor to escape through the roof of the turbine house. However, the plant responded in accordance with procedures and was in a safe condition at all times, the statement added.

The cause of the connection failure is currently being investigated. Unit 1 continues to operate normally.

The Goesgen nuclear power station in northeastern Switzerland.

Could Switzerland build new nuclear power plants?

This content was published on The Swiss government wants to end a ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants to ensure all options are open for the country’s future energy mix.

According to Axpo, the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (ENSI) and other authorities have been informed in accordance with regulations.

Shutdown announced for 2032

The Beznau 2 reactor unit is the newer of two units and went online in 1971 – the older one, Beznau 1, in 1969. Axpo has announced the shutdown of the reactors in 2032 (Beznau 2) and 2033 (Beznau 1).

The two plants are located in Döttingen, Aargau. There are also two other nuclear power plants, one in Leibstadt, Aargau, and one in Däniken, Canton of Solothurn. A fifth nuclear power plant, in Mühleberg, Canton of Bern, was shut down in 2019 after 47 years of operation. Some 82% of Switzerland’s nuclear power plants are publicly owned.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

