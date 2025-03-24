Swiss nuclear power plant experiences emergency shutdown

The cause of the connection failure is currently being investigated. Unit 1 continues to operate normally. Keystone-SDA / Christian Beutler

The automatic emergency shutdown of Beznau 2 nuclear power plant occurred at 10:31 pm on Sunday and was due to a failed connection to the 220-kilovolt power grid, according to a statement from operator Axpo early Monday morning.

The shutdown caused non-radioactive water vapor to escape through the roof of the turbine house. However, the plant responded in accordance with procedures and was in a safe condition at all times, the statement added.

The cause of the connection failure is currently being investigated. Unit 1 continues to operate normally.

According to Axpo, the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (ENSI) and other authorities have been informed in accordance with regulations.

Shutdown announced for 2032

The Beznau 2 reactor unit is the newer of two units and went online in 1971 – the older one, Beznau 1, in 1969. Axpo has announced the shutdown of the reactors in 2032 (Beznau 2) and 2033 (Beznau 1).

The two plants are located in Döttingen, Aargau. There are also two other nuclear power plants, one in Leibstadt, Aargau, and one in Däniken, Canton of Solothurn. A fifth nuclear power plant, in Mühleberg, Canton of Bern, was shut down in 2019 after 47 years of operation. Some 82% of Switzerland’s nuclear power plants are publicly owned.

