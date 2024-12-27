SWISS plane in Graz: employee still in intensive care

A cabin crew member of the SWISS Airbus A220 which made an emergency landing in Graz, Austria, on Monday is still in intensive care. The airline is continuing its investigation into the cause of the failure, which appears to be engine-related.

Relatives of those involved are on site and are being supported by specialist experts at Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), the Lufthansa subsidiary added in a statement on Thursday. Two of the three cabin crew members are still hospitalised, one of them in intensive care. The rest of the staff and all passengers were able to return to Switzerland.

As for the investigation, initial indications point to a technical problem with one of the engines, according to SWISS. Investigations of this kind are complex, and SWISS also relies on the information provided by the investigating authorities and manufacturers.

This is why, three days after the incident, the cause has not yet been clearly determined. “Nothing has been ruled out, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities, as well as with engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney and the aircraft manufacturer Airbus,” says SWISS.

Confidence in engines

Like other airlines, the Zurich Kloten-based company is continuing to operate flights with the A220, because, according to the company, “on the basis of our current analyses and in close consultation with the relevant authorities, there is no indication that the safety of this type of aircraft is compromised”.

“Our decisions regarding the operation of an aircraft type are always based on the recommendations and conclusions of the competent authorities and the aircraft and engine manufacturers. To date, all signals confirm that there is no fundamental problem compromising safety,” continues SWISS.

The Airbus A220 is a modern, safe aircraft. Pratt & Whitney engines have accumulated more than 36 million flight hours worldwide since their introduction, and “we have every confidence in the engines powering our A220s”, writes SWISS.

On Monday evening, a SWISS Airbus A220 was carrying 74 passengers and five crew members from Bucharest to Zurich, when smoke developed in the cockpit and passenger cabin. The captain made an emergency landing in Graz, Austria.

