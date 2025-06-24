Swiss stick to tipping in cash

Swiss stick to tipping in cash Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The vast majority of Swiss people tip in restaurants – and preferably in cash. However, there are regional differences.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer halten an Trinkgeld in bar fest Original Read more: Schweizer halten an Trinkgeld in bar fest

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Despite digitalisation, people in Switzerland remain loyal to cash. A study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) shows that 69% of guests prefer to tip in coins or notes. This is true even if they pay by card or mobile phone.

For 27% of those surveyed, it is important that the amount is paid directly to the staff. “This need for control and transparency is particularly pronounced in a cashless context,” write the authors of the study. This is because many feared that cashless tips would not be distributed fairly.

+ Living and working in Switzerland

However, the ratio to cash varies depending on the language region. For example, the proportion of cash tips in Ticino is 82%, while it is only 67% in German-speaking Switzerland. In addition, people in German-speaking Switzerland usually add 5% to 10% on top, whereas those in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino tend to add 5%.

For the representative study, the ZHAW conducted an online survey on behalf of Bank Cler in April 2025 among 1,000 people aged 18-81 in the three major language regions of Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch