Swiss stick to tipping in cash

Despite digitalisation, people in Switzerland remain loyal to cash. A study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) shows that 69% of guests prefer to tip in coins or notes. This is true even if they pay by card or mobile phone.
For 27% of those surveyed, it is important that the amount is paid directly to the staff. “This need for control and transparency is particularly pronounced in a cashless context,” write the authors of the study. This is because many feared that cashless tips would not be distributed fairly.
However, the ratio to cash varies depending on the language region. For example, the proportion of cash tips in Ticino is 82%, while it is only 67% in German-speaking Switzerland. In addition, people in German-speaking Switzerland usually add 5% to 10% on top, whereas those in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino tend to add 5%.
For the representative study, the ZHAW conducted an online survey on behalf of Bank Cler in April 2025 among 1,000 people aged 18-81 in the three major language regions of Switzerland.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
The ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war has visibly eased tensions on the financial markets. The SMI, Switzerland's leading stock market index, has risen above the 12,000 point mark again.
Zurich arbitration authority rules in favour of tenants of ‘Sugus Houses’
This content was published on
A conciliation authority says the terminations of 105 flat leases in the so-called "Sugus Houses" in the centre of Zurich were abusive. The tenants therefore do not have to move out - at least for the time being.
This content was published on
Despite the current tense economic situation, Swiss consumer sentiment remains positive. The Swiss spent more money in May than the previous year, particularly on restaurant visits and leisure activities, as shown by the latest figures released by PostFinance.
This content was published on
Experts believe that economic development in Switzerland will be weaker in 2026 than the forecasts made three months ago. They have also lowered their predictions for the current year.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.