Switzerland much less affected by storms in summer 2025

Switzerland much less affected by storms this summer Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The summer of 2025 was a poor one for thunderstorms in Switzerland. Nearly 182,000 lightning flashes were recorded, compared with 320,000 last year, MeteoNews reported on its website on Wednesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse beaucoup moins touchée par les orages cet été Original Read more: La Suisse beaucoup moins touchée par les orages cet été

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The number of lightning flashes is significantly lower than in previous years, writes the weather service. Last year, more lightning was recorded in a single day than in the entire month of August in 2025.

Major thunderstorms were also less frequent than in recent years. The particularly stable weather situation this summer explains the low number of lightning flashes, MeteoNews explained to Keystone-ATS news agency. The large fluctuations from one year to the next are normal and no particular trend is emerging, the service points out.

In detail, the highest number of lightning flashes was recorded in the canton of Bern (23,371), followed by Graubünden (21,308). These two cantons also had the most days with thunderstorms. The most powerful lightning was recorded on July 3 in a community in St Gallen.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.