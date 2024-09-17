Swiss Tamedia group merges editorial teams and cuts jobs

Zurich-based media company Tamedia is reorganizing its editorial offices and implementing job cuts announced at the end of August. The number of full-time positions affected will be reduced from the original 90 to 55.

These personnel measures are expected to affect 30 full-time positions in German-speaking Switzerland and 25 full-time positions in French-speaking Switzerland, the company announced on Tuesday.

In future, there will still be four editorial offices for the daily and Sunday titles in Zurich, Bern, Basel and French-speaking Switzerland, according to the press release.

The editors-in-chief of the four brands will be Raphaela Birrer, currently editor-in-chief of Tages-Anzeiger, Claude Ansermoz for 24 heures, Wolf Röcken for BZ Berner Zeitung and Marcel Rohr for Basler Zeitung, according to the statement. The editorial teams of Schweizer Familie, Finanz und Wirtschaft and Bilan remain unchanged.

Züritipp disappears

This restructuring will also have a drastic effect on Züritipp, which will be discontinued as a separate supplement at the end of 2024. Selected content will appear in the Tages-Anzeiger in future. In addition, the BZ split Langenthaler Tagblatt will be merged with the Emmental edition of the Berner Zeitung over the course of next year.

The company is also integrating the editorial offices of the Zurich regional newspapers (Landbote, Zürichsee-Zeitung, Zürcher Unterländer) into the Zurich editorial office. They will be managed centrally by editor-in-chief Raphaela Birrer. According to the press release, the SonntagsZeitung team will also be integrated into the Zurich editorial office. The editorial team of the Bernese Oberland titles (Thuner Tagblatt, Berner Oberländer) will be headed by BZ Editor-in-Chief Wolf Röcken.

In French-speaking Switzerland, the editorial teams of Tribune de Genève, 24 heures and Le Matin Dimanche will in future form one editorial team. The Tribune de Genève will continue to have its own digital presence and be published as a newspaper.

The magazine Femina will be integrated into the Romandie editorial team and will continue to appear monthly as a supplement in Le Matin Dimanche and now also in 24 heures and Tribune de Genève with a different publication rhythm.

