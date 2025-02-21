Hazel and alder pollen count set to rocket in Switzerland

The concentration of hazel and alder pollen will increase next week Keystone-SDA

Very high concentrations of hazel and alder pollen are to be expected in some parts of Switzerland in the coming days.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Kommende Woche steigt die Hasel- und Erlenpollenkonzentration Original Read more: Kommende Woche steigt die Hasel- und Erlenpollenkonzentration

Allergy sufferers should therefore expect major hay fever problems, MeteoNews reported on Friday. The hazel and alder pollen season has been in full swing at low altitudes for some time.

In the past two weeks, pollen concentrations have fluctuated depending on the weather and temperatures and have been moderate at times, and temporarily high in mild and fog-free weather in the Alpine valleys.

The pollen release of hazelnuts and alders is very strongly temperature-controlled. “The higher the temperature, the higher the concentration,” says MeteoNews. It also has to be dry, otherwise the pollen will be washed out of the air.

According to the weather service, temperatures will drop slightly from Tuesday, with occasional rain. This will significantly reduce the pollen concentrations again. Next, ash trees at low altitudes are expected to start flowering in the first half of March, according to the report.

In a long-term comparison, the pollen season began at the end of January with hazel and alder pollen starting to bloom at low altitudes at about the normal time. In the south, they were on the move earlier.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

