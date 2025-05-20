Air fleet of Swiss administration deemed too large

The federal administration's four civilian aircraft and three helicopters are used very little. In the view of the Swiss Federal Audit Office, the size of the fleet should be reduced or the aircraft leased to improve cost-effectiveness.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La flotte civile de l’administration fédérale est trop grande Original Read more: La flotte civile de l’administration fédérale est trop grande

The Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) is responsible for overseeing Swiss civil aviation and aviation policy. In order to maintain their skills in non-complex aircraft (such as sports aircraft), FOCA pilots are required to undergo training and further training. To this end, the FOCA operates a fleet of seven aircraft.

The operating costs of this fleet came to some CHF3.5 million ($4.2 million) in 2023. However, the aircraft are used for only 2.6 hours a week. The cost/utility ratio is unfavourable, according to the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) in an audit published on Monday.

Two helicopters are used exclusively by the Swiss Security Investigation Service (SESE): the Pilatus PC-12 and the Airbus H-125. While the SFAO recognises that SESE investigators need to be on the ground quickly, it believes there are other possibilities.

It mentions in particular the army and rescue organisations, which have trained pilots at their disposal. The FOCA also has a helicopter of the same type. A single helicopter could be used by both services.

The FOCA and the federal transport ministry, which is responsible for the fleet, are already considering reducing the size of the fleet or giving it up in favour of leasing, a move welcomed by the Federal Audit Office. It recommends that SESE and FOCA seek closer collaboration within the federal administration to realise further potential for synergies and cost reductions.

The Federal Audit Office also points out that the audit only concerns the transport ministry flight service, whose aircraft are registered as civil aircraft, and not the Confederation’s air transport service. This service includes the government’s jets, which fly with military registrations and are managed by the defence ministry.

