ICRC forced to cut 2,900 full-time positions worldwide

Around 200 people will be affected at the Geneva headquarters, according to ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is to give up 2,900 full-time equivalents as a result of a 17% reduction in its budget for 2026.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le CICR doit renoncer à 2900 équivalents plein temps dans le monde Original Read more: Le CICR doit renoncer à 2900 équivalents plein temps dans le monde

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Assembly approved this plan in Geneva on Thursday. Around 200 people will be affected at the Geneva headquarters, according to ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric.

“The emphasis is on preserving our operations as far as possible,” Spoljaric told the Swiss News agency Keystone-ATS on Friday. She said it was impossible to anticipate the number of redundancies, given the volatility of the situation. A third of the volume could be resolved through voluntary redundancies and the abandonment of positions that have not yet been filled, she said.

+ Geneva-based WHO to lay off 1,282 staff worldwide

The head office and two regional offices will lose 400 full-time equivalents. In some 30 delegations, effects will be observed even if the footprint of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will remain the same. Some sub-delegations will be closed.

+ ICRC cutting around 240 jobs at its Geneva headquarters

On the other hand, the most important operations, such as the Middle East, which will replace Ukraine as the main operation, and Sudan, will receive more funding.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories