Swiss again European train champions
Every Swiss resident travelled an average of 2,519 kilometres by train last year, surpassing the 2019 record of 2,505 kilometres.
On average, everyone in Switzerland used the train 71 times in 2024.
Compared with the previous year, the number of kilometres travelled (+2.2%) and the number of journeys (+3.1 journeys) have both continued to rise, enabling Switzerland to remain at the top of the European statistics, writes the Public Transport Information Service (LITRA).
Austria ranks 2nd (1,614 passenger kilometres), Hungary 3rd (1,571km), followed by France (1,564km) and Germany (1,287km). At the bottom of the table is Greece, with just 70km travelled per capita by train.
This year, a new indicator, the average distance travelled per journey, has been introduced for the first time. Lithuania leads the way in terms of average distance travelled, with 86km per journey, followed by Romania with 84km and France with 81km.
At 36km, Switzerland has one of the shortest average distances travelled, ranking only 23rd, well below the European average of 48km.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
