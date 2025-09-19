Young Swiss must learn second national language, says government
Switzerland’s 26 cantons could be obliged to continue teaching a second national language at primary level. The government intends to draft a bill to this effect. This regulation would apply only if the 2004 compromise on languages is abandoned.
The government is “concerned” by the decision of some German-speaking cantons to postpone the teaching of the second national language to secondary level, it said in a statement on Friday. Such a decision “jeopardises the harmonisation of teaching and national cohesion”.
The government has instructed the interior ministry to draft a bill. The aim is to clarify the place of national languages in education, while taking into account cantonal competencies in education and the differences between language regions.
With this bill, which will be put out to consultation, the government is preparing “for a possible failure of the harmonisation of language teaching”, which was decided as part of the HarmoS agreement.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
