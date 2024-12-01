Two sailors killed in an accident on Lake Constance

Two German sailors drowned in Lake Constance. Swiss police found their capsized boat on Saturday.

The men were on their way from Friedrichshafen in Germany to Lake Constance when the accident occurred, the Thurgau cantonal police said on Saturday. When they did not arrive at their destination as expected, the two were initially reported missing to the German police.

According to the information provided, the search operation that was subsequently launched was initially unsuccessful. However, on Saturday morning, the Thurgau cantonal police emergency call center received a report that a capsized sailing boat was drifting in the water off the village of Landschlacht.

The missing men were finally located at midday on Saturday, the police wrote. The men were German nationals, aged 38 and 39.

The public prosecutor’s office of the district of Kreuzlingen in canton Thurgau opened proceedings to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

According to a report by the German news agency DPA, the two men wanted to take part in the Regatta der Eisernen (Iron Regatta) in Lake Constance. The event was cancelled by the organisers on Saturday morning.