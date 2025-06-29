Swiss town rejects surveillance cameras at train station

Vevey does not want the station area to be monitored by cameras. In a vote held on Sunday, the population rejected a plan to install 44 cameras in the area in order to combat street dealing.

At the end of a heated campaign, voters rejected the installation of these cameras by 60.6% (3,008 votes against, 1,888 in favour). The turnout was 36.4%.

The project was initiated in January by the town council of Vevey, home to Nestlé and one of the towns in canton Vaud most affected by drug dealing, along with Yverdon and Lausanne. In addition to video surveillance, the package devised by the executive included hiring social workers, setting up a social observatory and improving street lighting.

The local parliament gave the go-ahead in March, and subsequently decided to put the project to the people in a referendum.

