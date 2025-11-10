Swiss parliamentary youth session makes 11 demands
The participants in this year’s parliamentary youth session have put forward 11 demands. These include a register on gender-specific homicides, more attractive vocational training, free tests for sexually transmitted infections and condoms for up to 25-year-olds.
This was announced by the organisers of the 2025 Youth Session on Sunday evening. Over the course of four days, 200 young people aged 14-21 came together in the Federal Palace. Among other things, they discussed specific topics in working groups and then adopted 11 demands.
In contrast to the government’s draft bill, the youth session proposes that banks’ capital requirements for the risks of foreign subsidiaries should be 75%. It is also calling for better monitoring of labour rights and a broad-based long-term study on the effects of population growth.
Topics discussed this year included sexual health, digital governance, assisted suicide, the free movement of persons, equal opportunities, education policy, neutrality and the Swiss financial centre.
Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi opened the plenary session on Saturday with a few words about his own political career and then took questions from the young people. The plenary debate followed on Sunday. Young people from all language regions stood at the lectern in the House of Representatives and spoke in favour of their concerns.
The Prix Jeunesse, which honours special commitment to young people as part of the Youth Session, was awarded this year to the youth medium Radio Summernight.
The 11 agreed demands were handed over to the president of the House of Representatives and former youth session participant Maja Riniker in the last hour of the session on Sunday.
