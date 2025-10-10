Ypsomed injects CHF200 million to gain a foothold in the US
Self-injection device manufacturer Ypsomed is planning to build its first factory in the United States. It has set its sights on the Holly Springs site in North Carolina, where it plans to invest an initial CHF200 million ($248 million).
The plant is due to start supplying US demand at the end of 2027, according to a press release issued on Friday. When it comes on stream, the plant is expected to create around a hundred jobs, a figure that Ypsomed already expects to double over the next few years.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Management reiterates that it has adopted a strategy of all-out growth, with the recent opening of a production site in China, the launch of a project to expand its capacity in Schwerin, Germany, worth “several hundred million Swiss francs”, and the expansion of its capacity in Solothurn, worth around 200 million Swiss francs.
At the beginning of August, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Simon Michel articulated a total investment of CHF 1.5 billion for infrastructure development over the next four years.
Translated from French with DeepL/ds
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.