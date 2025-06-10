Swim across Lake Zurich to take place on July 2

Zurich city lake crossing to take place on July 2. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

This year's Zurich city lake crossing is planned for July 2. Should the weather not play ball or the water be too cold, two alternative dates are planned.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Stadtzürcher Seeüberquerung soll am 2. Juli stattfinden Original Read more: Stadtzürcher Seeüberquerung soll am 2. Juli stattfinden

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

If the first date does not work out, the 1,500-metre course could be swum on July 9 or August 20, the organisers announced on Tuesday. The final decision on whether to hold the event will be made on the Monday before the event.

+ What it took to make Swiss waters safe for swimming

The prerequisite for the lake crossing, in which over 8,500 swimmers took part last year, is good weather and water temperatures of over 21°C. The route leads from Mythenquai to Tiefenbrunnen.

In the past two years, the crossing had to be held in August.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch