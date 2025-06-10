Swim across Lake Zurich to take place on July 2

If the first date does not work out, the 1,500-metre course could be swum on July 9 or August 20, the organisers announced on Tuesday. The final decision on whether to hold the event will be made on the Monday before the event.
The prerequisite for the lake crossing, in which over 8,500 swimmers took part last year, is good weather and water temperatures of over 21°C. The route leads from Mythenquai to Tiefenbrunnen.
In the past two years, the crossing had to be held in August.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Swiss finance directors against abolishing ‘marriage penalty’
This content was published on
A large majority of cantonal finance directors reject both the popular initiative in favour of individual taxation and the counter-proposal. They favour joint taxation of spouses.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.