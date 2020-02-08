Construction is booming in Switzerland but rents are also rising in many places. (123rf)

Swiss citizens vote this Sunday on an initiative to promote low-cost housing. Opinion polls expect the proposal to be rejected.

The people’s initiative for “more affordable housingexternal link”, initiated by the Swiss Tenants’ Associationexternal link, would introduce a minimum of 10% social housing in Switzerland, as opposed to about 5% at present. Supporters say it would stop speculation and help ordinary people, while opponents say it is too rigid and would result in more bureaucracy, delaying building projects.

An opinion poll in December found 66% of respondents showing support for the initiative, but this has now crumbled to 51%, according to a poll last week. Pollsters do not expect it to win a majority in the nationwide vote, where it would also need to win in a majority of cantons.

“Criticism of the initiative - expected high administrative costs and the risk of an investment freeze for renovation projects - have won the upper hand,” says Lukas Golder, co-director of the leading GfS Bern research instituteexternal link, which carried out the poll. Left-wing parties and women in urban areas still support the proposal, the survey found.

“Stop Speculation”

Launched in 2015 by the Swiss Tenants’ Association, the initiative garnered the necessary signatures within 13 months. According to advocates of the initiative, including the left-wing parties and trade unions, “greed on the part of speculators” wanting bigger and bigger profits is behind soaring rents.

The initiative calls for the Swiss government and cantons to work together so that at least 10% of all new housing built nationwide is owned by social housing partners. Social housing, usually run by cooperatives as well as other associations and foundations, does not aim to make a profit and so enables lower rents.

The initiative also wants the Swiss government and semi-state bodies like the Federal Railways and Swiss Post to give preference to municipalities and cantons when selling off land. Government grants for initiatives like energy upgrading should only be awarded if the projects concerned do not involve loss of moderately-priced housing stock, it says.



A nation of tenants

This comes against a background of rising rents in Switzerland, which is known as a “nation of tenants”. At the end of 2017, 59% of households nationally (2.2 million) were living in rented accommodation, according to figures provided by the Federal Statistics Officeexternal link. Rents are the biggest single item in the average Swiss household budget, with the national average for monthly rent – all sizes of apartment considered – amounting to CHF1,329 ($1,370) in 2017.

Rents have continued to rise since the turn of the Millennium, as national statistics show. Population increases combined with low interest rates have prompted investment in high-end apartment buildings, resulting in a lack of moderately-priced housing and a growing phenomenon of gentrification in many places.

Government counter-proposal

The government and a majority in parliament have come out against the initiative. Centre-right parties together with business associations, employers’ organisations, landlords’ and real estate industry groups joined a campaign committee with the slogan “No to the extreme initiative on housingexternal link”.

They say a 10% quota at national level is “too rigid” and does not match real demand, which varies from place to place. “A quota will have to be met even if there is no demand for social housing,” they say. Opponents argue that monitoring implementation of the quota would mean more bureaucracy, which would hamper building projects and drive investors out of the real estate market. They also stress that taxpayers would have to foot the bill for extra costs involved in implementing the initiative, which the government estimated at CHF120 million ($123 million).

Opponents consider the initiative’s approach mistaken. However, they mainly acknowledge that there is a housing issue, and the government has come out with a counter-proposal to help increase the availability of low-cost housing. It has proposed to budget an extra CHF250 million over ten years for the National Operating Fund, from which housing cooperatives can get loans on favourable terms. This funding has already been approved by parliament, so if voters turn down the initiative, the National Operating Fund will get this new injection of cash.

