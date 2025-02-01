Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Geneva sees record number of cross-border permits issued in 2024

Photo of cars queuing for cross-border controls near Geneva.
Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Geneva sees record number of cross-border permits issued in 2024
Listening: Geneva sees record number of cross-border permits issued in 2024

Canton Geneva has recorded the highest number of new holders of a cross-border permit in 2024, according to the latest statistical bulletin for January.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Last year, 24,835 G permits were issued, the highest number recorded since the statistics started in 1989.

For the third year in a row, the number of permits has topped 20,000, according to the cantonal statistical office. Six out of ten new cross-border permit holders are men, and the same proportion are aged between 20 and 34.

+New tax regime for cross-border remote workers begins in 2025

The Swiss G permit is valid for five years and remains valid even if the holder stops working in Switzerland before it expires.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, Geneva had 112,092 active foreign cross-border workers in the third quarter of 2024. Across Switzerland, the total number of active foreign cross-border workers during the same period was 403,243.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
92 Likes
116 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR