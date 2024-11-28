Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Workplace Switzerland

Over-55s account for less than 10% of new hires in Switzerland

Over-55s account for less than 10% of new hires
Over-55s account for less than 10% of new hires Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Over-55s account for less than 10% of new hires in Switzerland
Listening: Over-55s account for less than 10% of new hires in Switzerland

Only 8% of Swiss jobs are filled by people aged 55 and over, even though this age group represents 23% of the working population, says insurer Swiss Life.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

While the integration of older employees is good in Switzerland by international comparison, people who lose their jobs over the age of 55 often find it difficult to find new work. When the retirement age has passed, at 65 and over, only 16% of employers are clearly willing to hire, and 28% can “rather envisage it”, note the authors of the study.

When asked about the ideal retirement age for men, 46% of employers indicated an age below 65. Only 15% of employers surveyed set the ideal retirement age at 66 or over. In the case of women, 58% of employers believe that the ideal retirement age is below 65.

+ How Switzerland plans to tackle its labour shortage

Half of all companies note that finding qualified staff is a difficult task. Yet only 22% see hiring older employees as a solution, and 13% encourage working beyond retirement age. And yet, this reserve of manpower is considerable, insofar as people aged between 55 and 70 represent around a fifth of the available potential workforce.

“It is conceivable that, in the future, a worsening of the demographic shortage of skilled labor will boost the labor market for those aged 55 and over, and in particular those aged 65 and over, and that the corresponding labor force potential will be more fully tapped,” says Andreas Christen, Head of Pension Research at Swiss Life Switzerland.

The data is taken from an online survey based on responses from around 1,000 human resources managers working in companies employing at least four people.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

