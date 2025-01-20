Business travellers face highest public transport costs in Switzerland

For the study, the Infras research office compared prices in seven European countries on behalf of the public transport information service (Litra). According to the study, public transport prices for daily journeys within a city for adults in Switzerland were in the lower-middle range last year. Senior citizens, on the other hand, paid the second-highest prices.
Swiss adults had to spend the second most for weekly journeys within a metropolitan area. Compared to other countries, senior citizens travelled the most expensively in these zones.
Daily trips between cities in Switzerland were about as expensive for adults as the average of the seven countries. Business travellers, on the other hand, paid the most in Switzerland.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
