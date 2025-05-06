Swiss unemployment rate falls to 2.8% in April

The unemployment rate fell to 2.8% from 2.9%, previously. At the end of April, 130,101 people were registered as unemployed in the regional employment centres (RAV) across Switzerland, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday. This represented 2,468 people, or 1.9%, fewer than in March.
Seasonally adjusted, the national unemployment rate remained at 2.8%, SECO said. Depending on the time of year, seasonal fluctuations can influence the figures in some areas such as the construction and catering sectors.
The picture is similar for jobseekers. In April, the RAV registered a total of 209,075 people who were looking for a job. This is a decrease of 3,315 people compared to March. The jobseeker rate fell slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 4.5%.
There were fewer vacancies than in March. The RAV recorded 40,887 vacancies, a decrease of 3.9%. Almost 60% of the vacancies were subject to a reporting requirement, which applies to occupations with an unemployment rate of at least 5%.
SECO publishes data on short-time work with a time lag. In February, 9,447 people in Switzerland were affected by short-time work, almost 29% fewer than in January. The number of company departments affected fell by 21% to 524.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
