Trump tariffs: 95% of Swiss SMEs don’t plan to move to US

According to a survey, 95% of small and medium-sized industrial companies (SMEs) in Switzerland are not planning to relocate to the United States in the near future.

Deutsch de 95 Prozent der Schweizer KMU planen keinen Umzug in USA Original Read more: 95 Prozent der Schweizer KMU planen keinen Umzug in USA

The US nonetheless represents an important export market for half of all the companies surveyed, and accounts for up to a quarter of their turnover.

In general, most of the SMEs are suppliers. “For them, relocating production to the US would be complex, as they do not primarily export directly to the US,” the association said on Tuesday.

According to the association, a move away from the Alpine nation would mean a loss of expertise and quality for Switzerland as an industrial centre.

Swissmechanic represents small and medium-sized businesses in the mechanical, electrical and metal industry, with a total of over 65,000 employees and an annual turnover of around CHF15 billion.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

