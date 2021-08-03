LocarnoCloseup

This content was published on August 4, 2021 - 00:00

Eduardo Simantob Born in São Paulo, Brazil, editor at the Portuguese Dept. and responsible for swissinfo.ch Culture beat. Degrees in Film and Business & Economics, worked at Folha de S. Paulo, one of Brazil’s leading dailies, before moving to Switzerland in 2000 as international correspondent for various Brazilian media. Based in Zurich, Simantob worked with print and digital media, international co-productions of documentary films, visual arts (3.a Bienal da Bahia; Johann Jacobs Museum/Zurique), and was guest lecturer on Transmedia Storytelling at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU – Camera Arts, 2013-17). More from this author | Portuguese Department Carlo Pisani

The filmmaker from Italy, who was raised in Africa, calls Switzerland home now. Carlo studied film directing at the Italian National Film School, worked as a documentary editor and director/producer in Berlin and Vienna. He crafts multimedia into engaging narratives. More from this author | Multimedia

A paradise for film lovers. What makes Locarno different?

2020 was the only gap year in the long history of the Locarno Film Festival, whose 74th edition starts tonight. Many regulars may not come this year because of travel restrictions but the film buffs that made it to Locarno can look forward to a joyful marathon: about 200 movies on offer across 10 days, during which the city is completely taken over by cinephiles.

Locarno is billed as Switzerland’s most prestigious international film festival, run since 1946, and seen in the film world as the “smallest among the greatest”, on par with Cannes, Berlin and Venice.

What distinguishes Locarno from these bigger festivals? First of all, Locarno is not a star-studded event. The celebrity press has little or almost no presence here. Sure, there are always a few big names but they usually have unusual takes on the film industry and politics. In the last regular edition in 2019, American filmmaker John Waters, the guest of honour, stirred the pot with his mischievous take on sex and suburbia.

This year it is John Landis, a director who revitalised American comedy and launched the careers of many illustrious immortals, such as John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd (The Blues Brothers, 1982) or Eddy Murphy. Not exactly the film personalities we see plastered across the tabloids. The guests at Locarno are invited because of their films and their art and not the celebrity stardust they bring to the festival.

The second difference is that Locarno, the town, is exactly the size of a film festival. This ancient settlement (there were signs of human presence since the 14th century BC) counts just about 15,000 inhabitants (55,000 if the outskirts are included) spread across fewer than five square kilometres of urban space. It's a very cosy environment that is totally infected with film fever, giving the impression that the festival is the only show in town. On the other hand, city life continues as normal in Cannes, Berlin and Venice while their festivals are running.

Finally, Locarno has always positioned itself as a privileged platform for arthouse movies. As the smallest among the greatest, it would be suicidal to compete for the most-hyped premieres in the industry (most directors or producers would prefer to launch their film in Cannes). Instead, Locarno is always on the lookout for the most unusual cinema. These are the films that you will hardly see anywhere, that will probably show for a few weeks at an arthouse theater, even though they may be crowd-pleasers.

SWI swissinfo.ch will be on location bringing you a most diversified coverage of the festival. Brazilian-Swiss journalist and critic Eduardo Simantob together with the Mozambique-born Italian video journalist Carlo Pisani teamed up with the Festival’s Critics AcademyExternal link: every year the Festival selects 10 young film and media critics from all over the world for an intense immersion in the film world. This year they come from Vietnam, Romania, Hungary, Brazil, Chile, Dominican Republic, the UK, and Switzerland.

