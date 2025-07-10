Is it a good idea to let AI vote?

Some people want to let AI vote in place of humans. Find out in this video why this might be a bad idea.

Benjamin von Wyl As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society. Vera Leysinger My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo.ch's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.

More AI would vote for mainstream parties, shows Swiss experiment This content was published on ETH Zurich scientist Joshua Yang explains how artificial intelligence will change democracy. Read more: AI would vote for mainstream parties, shows Swiss experiment

