Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

ABB’s Orders Surge as Data Centers Drive Electricity Demand

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — ABB Ltd.’s orders rose in the fourth quarter, as demand for power hungry data centers drives growth in the Swiss manufacturer’s electrification business. 

Orders climbed to $8.1 billion in the three months through December, a 7% increase from the same period a year earlier on a comparable basis, the Zurich-based company said Thursday. Net income rose 7%.

Soaring investments in data centers, driven by growth in artificial intelligence, have been a bright point for ABB, which produces transformers that enable power grids to feed the centers’ substantial energy needs. ABB’s shares have risen more than 35% over the past year.

The company anticipates mid single digit growth in comparable revenue this year and an improvement in margins. ABB is increasing its share buyback program to $1.5 billion, running through Jan. 28, 2026. Chief Executive Officer Morten Wierod is also planning more acquisitions.

Read: Europe Risks Losing More Jobs Over Energy Costs, ABB CEO Warns

Still, Wierod acknowledged some market uncertainty and an adverse impact from exchange rates, mainly the appreciation of the dollar. He also noted weakness in the robotics and discrete automation unit, as well as the e-mobility business, which saw demand slump.

The stock declined earlier this week after Chinese startup DeepSeek released a new open source AI model that raised questions about the economics of the technology and the need to spend billions on its infrastructure. The longer term impact of DeepSeek on electrification companies isn’t yet clear.

ABB’s board of directors will propose Claudia Nemat as new member for election at the company’s annual meeting in March, the company said Thursday. Lars Förberg, who joined the board as part of activist fund Cevian, is stepping down. 

(Updates with additional details throughout.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
58 Likes
103 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR