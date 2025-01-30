ABB’s Orders Surge as Data Centers Drive Electricity Demand

(Bloomberg) — ABB Ltd.’s orders rose in the fourth quarter, as demand for power hungry data centers drives growth in the Swiss manufacturer’s electrification business.

Orders climbed to $8.1 billion in the three months through December, a 7% increase from the same period a year earlier on a comparable basis, the Zurich-based company said Thursday. Net income rose 7%.

Soaring investments in data centers, driven by growth in artificial intelligence, have been a bright point for ABB, which produces transformers that enable power grids to feed the centers’ substantial energy needs. ABB’s shares have risen more than 35% over the past year.

The company anticipates mid single digit growth in comparable revenue this year and an improvement in margins. ABB is increasing its share buyback program to $1.5 billion, running through Jan. 28, 2026. Chief Executive Officer Morten Wierod is also planning more acquisitions.

Still, Wierod acknowledged some market uncertainty and an adverse impact from exchange rates, mainly the appreciation of the dollar. He also noted weakness in the robotics and discrete automation unit, as well as the e-mobility business, which saw demand slump.

The stock declined earlier this week after Chinese startup DeepSeek released a new open source AI model that raised questions about the economics of the technology and the need to spend billions on its infrastructure. The longer term impact of DeepSeek on electrification companies isn’t yet clear.

ABB’s board of directors will propose Claudia Nemat as new member for election at the company’s annual meeting in March, the company said Thursday. Lars Förberg, who joined the board as part of activist fund Cevian, is stepping down.

