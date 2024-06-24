Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

After falling out with him, Pope gives new job to Benedict’s ex-aide

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis has given a new job to the former secretary of the late Pope Benedict XVI, in an apparent sign of reconciliation with the prelate after publicly falling out with him.

Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, 67, was appointed “nuncio”, or Vatican ambassador, to Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, a statement from the Vatican press office said on Monday.

In June 2023, Francis had ordered Gaenswein to leave the Vatican and return to his native Germany without any new assignment, in what was widely seen as a snub.

In a book published this year, Francis confirmed he had a difficult relationship with Gaenswein while the German served as Benedict’s aide.

He mentioned in particular the memoir that the archbishop released just after Benedict’s burial in January 2023, which contained strong criticism of Francis.

“To publish a book that lays into me on the day of the funeral, telling things that are not true, is very sad,” Francis said.

Francis and Benedict both lived at the Vatican during the so-called “two popes” period, initiated in 2013 when Benedict resigned, the first pontiff to do so in about 600 years.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
83 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR