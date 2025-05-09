Swiss true crimes: the child serial killer Werner Ferrari (part 2/2)

1 minute

In the 1980s a series of 11 brutal murders of children sent waves of terror throughout Switzerland. It would take police nine years to finally arrest Werner Ferrari, who was found guilty and sentenced in 1995 to life in prison for five of the killings; in 2007 he was acquitted in one of the cases.

Many critics say police investigators should have identified Ferrari more quickly, thus preventing the death of at least one of the children.

This two-part documentary film, first broadcast in 2021, looks back at the police investigation into the shocking case. Here is part one:

This is the latest true crime film curated from the Play Suisse streaming platform of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company.

