Risk of a real-estate bubble in Switzerland grew in first quarter

The UBS Swiss Real Estate Bubble Index has risen to 0.29 points, compared with 0.25 points previously, indicating that the risk of a property bubble is considered "moderate", said UBS. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The risk of a bubble in the Swiss property market increased slightly in the first three months of the year compared with the previous quarter, according to UBS. However, this risk is more moderate for owner-occupied housing.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le risque de bulle immobilière a augmenté au premier trimestre Original Read more: Le risque de bulle immobilière a augmenté au premier trimestre

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The UBS Swiss Real Estate Bubble Index has risen to 0.29 points, compared with 0.25 points previously, indicating that the risk of a property bubble is considered “moderate”, said the major bank in a report published on Thursday.

A correction in property prices would therefore be unlikely, said the authors, who point to moderate mortgage demand and a construction sector that is still slowing.

More

More Swiss house prices rise 4% in a year This content was published on The cost of buying a home in Switzerland rose by 4.1% year-on-year in the last quarter and by 0.7% compared to the previous three months. Read more: Swiss house prices rise 4% in a year

Prices of owner-occupied homes rose by 1.5% compared with the previous quarter. Year-on-year, they rose by 3.2% in nominal terms, or 2.8% in real terms. Rental property prices rose by 2.2% and 3.2%, respectively, year-on-year.

UBS predicts that the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) cut in key interest rates in March should slow this rise over the coming quarters. Also, “uncertainty about employment and income is likely to have a negative effect on demand for owner-occupied homes”, prices for which are expected to rise by between 3% and 4% this year.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.