The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Aging society

Risk of a real-estate bubble in Switzerland grew in first quarter

The risk of a property bubble increased in the first quarter
The UBS Swiss Real Estate Bubble Index has risen to 0.29 points, compared with 0.25 points previously, indicating that the risk of a property bubble is considered "moderate", said UBS. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Risk of a real-estate bubble in Switzerland grew in first quarter
Listening: Risk of a real-estate bubble in Switzerland grew in first quarter

The risk of a bubble in the Swiss property market increased slightly in the first three months of the year compared with the previous quarter, according to UBS. However, this risk is more moderate for owner-occupied housing.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The UBS Swiss Real Estate Bubble Index has risen to 0.29 points, compared with 0.25 points previously, indicating that the risk of a property bubble is considered “moderate”, said the major bank in a report published on Thursday.

A correction in property prices would therefore be unlikely, said the authors, who point to moderate mortgage demand and a construction sector that is still slowing.

More
Buying a house in Switzerland is getting more expensive, +4% in one year

More

Swiss house prices rise 4% in a year

This content was published on The cost of buying a home in Switzerland rose by 4.1% year-on-year in the last quarter and by 0.7% compared to the previous three months.

Read more: Swiss house prices rise 4% in a year

Prices of owner-occupied homes rose by 1.5% compared with the previous quarter. Year-on-year, they rose by 3.2% in nominal terms, or 2.8% in real terms. Rental property prices rose by 2.2% and 3.2%, respectively, year-on-year.

UBS predicts that the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) cut in key interest rates in March should slow this rise over the coming quarters. Also, “uncertainty about employment and income is likely to have a negative effect on demand for owner-occupied homes”, prices for which are expected to rise by between 3% and 4% this year.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
39 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Nestlé: French authorities order withdrawal of filtration

More

French authorities order Nestlé to remove its filtration system

This content was published on Authorities in the south of France have served formal notice to Nestlé Waters, a subsidiary of the Swiss food giant, to "withdraw within two months" its microfiltration system for its Perrier mineral water.

Read more: French authorities order Nestlé to remove its filtration system
The referendum against the introduction of the e-ID is successful

More

Switzerland to hold referendum on introducing electronic ID

This content was published on The Swiss are set to vote on the introduction of e-ID after the Federal Chancellery confirmed enough valid signatures were submitted by opponents of the federal law on electronic identity.

Read more: Switzerland to hold referendum on introducing electronic ID
Sustainable gold: Valcambi leaves the Swiss Better Gold Association

More

Valcambi withdraws from Swiss Better Gold Association

This content was published on The Swiss refinery said it's no longer appropriate to collaborate with the organisation, which aims to improve working and living conditions in mining communities.

Read more: Valcambi withdraws from Swiss Better Gold Association

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR