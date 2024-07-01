Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Albania’s best-known novelist Ismail Kadare dies at 88

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE (Reuters) -Ismail Kadare, an acclaimed Albanian novelist and playwright who defied his country’s longtime Communist rulers through his writing, has died in a Tirana hospital after having a heart attack, local television cited his editor as saying. He was 88.

Kadare, a prominent figure in Albanian and international literature, gained recognition in 1963 with his novel “The General of the Dead Army”, which drew praise from literary critics around the world.

Prime Minister Edi Rama paid tribute to Kadare in a message on Facebook, hailing him as a “monument of Albanian culture”.

Kadare received numerous global awards, including the Man Booker International Prize in 2005, the Prince of Asturias Prize for the Arts in 2009, the Jerusalem Prize in 2015 and the America Award in Literature for a lifetime contribution to international writing in 2023.

He also produced poems, essays and screenplays, and was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature 15 times, once saying that media reports tipping him as a potential winner meant “many people think that I’ve already won it”.

Kadare, who split his time between Albania and France, was the Balkan country’s best-known novelist and his works have been published in 45 languages, but he repeatedly irked his homeland’s former Communist rulers.

In 1975, after publishing a satirical poem called “The Red Pasha”, which took aim at Albania’s Communist bureaucracy, Kadare was sent to do manual labour in a remote village in central Albania.

Three of his books fell foul of Albanian censors, and in 1990 he sought political asylum in France after receiving threats following his criticism of the government and calls for democracy.

Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron awarded him the title of Grand Officer of the Legion of Honour.

Born in the town of Gjirokaster in 1936, in the-then Kingdom of Albania, Kadare was the son of a post office employee and a housewife. After World War II, he graduated in languages and literature from the University of Tirana.

He is survived by his wife, the author Helena Kadare, and their two daughters.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Helen Popper)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
18 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
35 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR